Scopely announced that Monopoly Go has emerged as the biggest mobile game launch of 2023, surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue.

The reimagined take on Hasbro’s iconic board game has garnered a massive player base, solidifying its place as a beloved, highly engaging title in the free-to-play market. It’s a big score not only for Scopely but its new owner Savvy Gaming Group, which bought Scopely in April for $4.9 billion.

Debuting seven months ago, Monopoly Go has rapidly gained momentum, amassing a vibrant community of millions of players. That’s an extremely short window to hit $1 billion in revenue.

The game’s recent nomination for mobile game of the year underscores its immense success, becoming the fastest casual game to reach the $1 billion revenue milestone and consistently delivering over $200 million in monthly earnings, a testament to its thriving player base.

Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer of Scopely, said in a statement, “The many milestones Monopoly Go has achieved are a testament to our talented team, whose dedication to players has led to the game consistently charting as the #1 mobile game and app in the U.S., player retention that we haven’t seen for years in mobile, and a highly profitable business.”

Monopoly Go has seen over 100 million downloads and has sparked excitement globally, with players crossing “go” over 40 billion times, embarking on nearly 2 billion boards, and making 6 billion visits to jail. The game’s success is further amplified by 150 million friend invites, emphasizing its social aspect and cultural phenomenon status.

Bridging classic Monopoly gameplay with innovative features and new worlds to explore, the game has struck a chord with players worldwide. It captures the essence of the Monopol experience while delivering a rich universe where millions engage daily in rewarding interactions with friends and competitors. The game constantly introduces fresh characters, events, and adventures, promising even more excitement on the horizon for its dedicated players.

Marking Scopely’s third game collaboration with Hasbro, Monopoly follows the successful launches of Yahtzee With Buddies and Scrabble Go.

“The success of Monopoly Go highlights the power of the Monopoly brand to continue to attract players and connect fans in unprecedented ways, said Chris Cocks, CEO of Hasbro, in a statement. “In partnership with us, Scopely created a super fun and engaging game that is breaking records in a highly competitive market — it’s one of the only mobile titles in history to earn $1B in under a year. The rise of Monopoly Go and the ability to create a game with such resonance further validates our digital licensing strategy.”

As the game celebrates National Play Monopoly Day on November 19, players can anticipate exciting giveaways by visiting @monopolygo on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and others, for enticing rewards, including dice rolls and sticker packs.