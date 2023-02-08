Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo announced today that the indie RPG Sea of Stars is coming to Switch on August 29.

Sea of Stars is also set to release on PlayStation and PC. The turn-based RPG comes from the same studio behind The Messenger. Like that title, Sea of Stars features colorful and detailed sprite art.

A demo for Sea of Stars will become available on Switch later today.