Sea of Thieves is getting a new story experience inspired by The Secret of Monkey Island on July 20. The trailer from the Xbox showcase hints that players will be able to meet its protagonist Guybrush Threepwood in this new content.
The point-and-click adventure title from 1990 is a classic that set the standard for many Pirate themed games. It’s a natural crossover that will delight fans of the Rare and Lucasfilm Games title.
Last year saw the release of a sequel, Return to Monkey Island. This content for Sea of Thieves will continue to revitalize the once dormant franchise.
