Marvel Entertainment is a multimedia juggernaut (haha) with popular movies, games, and television series. Why not a few hard drives? Seagate Technology is releasing a set of officially licensed Spider-Man themed external hard drives(HDD).
The new HDDs, with artwork depicting Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Miles Morales, are 2TB FireCuda external drives. The drives feature custom, adjustable lighting and come with a year of limited warranty and a year of their data recovery service. Access to the standard Seagate tools is also included.
The new offering comes with USB 3.2 generation 1 connectors to help foster compatibility and are platform agnostic. This allows fans on console, PC, and Mac to show their Spidey allegiances and store a few more games to boot.
As of this announcement, Spidey fans don’t have to wait very long. The drives come out in September with a $109 price tag. If you like Spider-Man, you should swing on by and pick one up. See what I did there? Yes? OK, I’ll see myself out.
