Sega announced today that the Genesis Mini 2 will release in North America on October 27.
The first Genesis Mini came out in 2019. This new version of the micro console features a design based on the sleeker, second version of the Genesis hardware. It also comes with the six button Genesis controller. The three button controllers that came with the first Mini will still work on this machine.
The Mini 2 will include over 50 games, including some from the Sega CD library (like Sonic CD and Silpheed). Like the original, you can connect the console via HDMI to modern screens and monitors.
Sega already announced that the Mini 2 was coming to Japan. It’s good to know that North America isn’t getting left behind.
