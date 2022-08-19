Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Back in July, Sega announced it was coming out with a new version of their miniature Genesis console. The original Genies Mini, released in 2019, came with over 40 titles and two three button controllers. The new version, slated for an October 27 2022 release, comes with 60 pre-loaded titles and a six button controller.

The Genesis Mini 2 boasts better hardware and storage, enough now that it can hold Sega CD games. Speaking of titles, Sega has just released the names and format of the 60 titles launching with the Genesis Mini 2. The following is a list of standard games and their original format.

After Burner II – Cartridge

Alien Soldier – Cartridge

Atomic Runner – Cartridge

Bonanza Bros. – Cartridge

ClayFighter – Cartridge

Crusader of Centy – Cartridge

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf – Cartridge

Earthworm Jim 2 – Cartridge

Elemental Master – Cartridge

Fatal Fury 2 – Cartridge

Gain Ground – Cartridge

Golden Axe II – Cartridge

Granada – Cartridge

Hellfire – Cartridge

Herzog Zwei – Cartridge

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar – Cartridge

Midnight Resistance – Cartridge

OutRun – Cartridge

OutRunners – Cartridge

Phantasy Star II – Cartridge

Populous – Cartridge

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- – Cartridge

Ranger-X – Cartridge

Ristar – Cartridge

ROLLING THUNDER 2 – Cartridge

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi – Cartridge

Shining Force II – Cartridge

Shining in the Darkness – Cartridge

Sonic 3D Blast – Cartridge

SPLATTERHOUSE 2 – Cartridge

Streets of Rage 3 – Cartridge

Super Hang-On – Cartridge

SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS – Cartridge

The Ooze – Cartridge

The Revenge of Shinobi – Cartridge

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron – Cartridge

Truxton – Cartridge

VectorMan 2 – Cartridge

Viewpoint – Cartridge

Virtua Racing – Cartridge

Warsong – Cartridge

Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) – SEGA CD

Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) – SEGA CD

Final Fight CD – SEGA CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls – SEGA CD

NIGHT STRIKER – SEGA CD

Night Trap – SEGA CD

Robo Aleste – SEGA CD

Sewer Shark – SEGA CD

Shining Force CD – SEGA CD

SILPHEED – SEGA CD

Sonic The Hedgehog CD – SEGA CD

THE NINJAWARRIORS – SEGA CD

That’s a lot of Sega classics. However, we see a few more titles included that might pique the interest of game historians and collectors. The new mini console comes with a few games that were never ported and even one that was never released.

Devi & Pii – Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released.

Fantasy Zone – New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) – New ports using the sprite zoom function!

Spatter – M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.

Star Mobile – Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992. It was completed at the time, but never released.

Super Locomotive – M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.

VS Puyo Puyo Sun – “Demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.

I have to admit that Herzog Zwei, Phantasy Star II, Shining in the Darkness and Shining force make this one hard to resist, personally. It’s going to be another expensive fall for Jason!