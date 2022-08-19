Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Back in July, Sega announced it was coming out with a new version of their miniature Genesis console. The original Genies Mini, released in 2019, came with over 40 titles and two three button controllers. The new version, slated for an October 27 2022 release, comes with 60 pre-loaded titles and a six button controller.
The Genesis Mini 2 boasts better hardware and storage, enough now that it can hold Sega CD games. Speaking of titles, Sega has just released the names and format of the 60 titles launching with the Genesis Mini 2. The following is a list of standard games and their original format.
- After Burner II – Cartridge
- Alien Soldier – Cartridge
- Atomic Runner – Cartridge
- Bonanza Bros. – Cartridge
- ClayFighter – Cartridge
- Crusader of Centy – Cartridge
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf – Cartridge
- Earthworm Jim 2 – Cartridge
- Elemental Master – Cartridge
- Fatal Fury 2 – Cartridge
- Gain Ground – Cartridge
- Golden Axe II – Cartridge
- Granada – Cartridge
- Hellfire – Cartridge
- Herzog Zwei – Cartridge
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar – Cartridge
- Midnight Resistance – Cartridge
- OutRun – Cartridge
- OutRunners – Cartridge
- Phantasy Star II – Cartridge
- Populous – Cartridge
- RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- – Cartridge
- Ranger-X – Cartridge
- Ristar – Cartridge
- ROLLING THUNDER 2 – Cartridge
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi – Cartridge
- Shining Force II – Cartridge
- Shining in the Darkness – Cartridge
- Sonic 3D Blast – Cartridge
- SPLATTERHOUSE 2 – Cartridge
- Streets of Rage 3 – Cartridge
- Super Hang-On – Cartridge
- SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS – Cartridge
- The Ooze – Cartridge
- The Revenge of Shinobi – Cartridge
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron – Cartridge
- Truxton – Cartridge
- VectorMan 2 – Cartridge
- Viewpoint – Cartridge
- Virtua Racing – Cartridge
- Warsong – Cartridge
- Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) – SEGA CD
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) – SEGA CD
- Final Fight CD – SEGA CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls – SEGA CD
- NIGHT STRIKER – SEGA CD
- Night Trap – SEGA CD
- Robo Aleste – SEGA CD
- Sewer Shark – SEGA CD
- Shining Force CD – SEGA CD
- SILPHEED – SEGA CD
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD – SEGA CD
- THE NINJAWARRIORS – SEGA CD
That’s a lot of Sega classics. However, we see a few more titles included that might pique the interest of game historians and collectors. The new mini console comes with a few games that were never ported and even one that was never released.
- Devi & Pii – Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released.
- Fantasy Zone – New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) – New ports using the sprite zoom function!
- Spatter – M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.
- Star Mobile – Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992. It was completed at the time, but never released.
- Super Locomotive – M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun – “Demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.
I have to admit that Herzog Zwei, Phantasy Star II, Shining in the Darkness and Shining force make this one hard to resist, personally. It’s going to be another expensive fall for Jason!
