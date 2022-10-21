Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

While the post-2021 bust continues for the games industry, hardware sales are looking particularly promising. According to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group, hardware spending is up, while year-on-year spending is still in the negative. Sports games are also taking their place as the fall best-sellers, as is typical. Other new games are reaching for the top of the charts, including Splatoon 3 and The Last of Us Part 1.

September 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions September

2021 September

2022 Change Total Video Game Sales $4,260 $4,073 -4% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $3,676 $3,408 -7% Video Game Hardware $410 $490 19% Video Game Accessories $174 $174 0% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories reached $4.1 billion during the month of September 2022, a decline of 4% when compared to the same month a year ago,” said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

The rise in hardware sales is largely thanks to the increased supply of the PlayStation 5. It’s not quite so hard to find as before, and it ranked first in both unit and dollar sales. Hardware is one of the areas of consistent growth in the last few months.

Year-to-Date 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions YTD

2021 YTD

2022 Change Total Video Game Sales $41,800 $38,398 -8% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $36,611 $33,486 -9% Video Game Hardware $3,408 $3,359 -1% Video Game Accessories $1,781 $1,554 -13% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

Piscatella added, “Year-to-date total video game spending across content, hardware and accessories is now 8% lower than 2021, at $38.4 billion.”

September 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending.

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 NEW FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 2 1 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 3 NEW NBA 2K23* Take-Two Interactive (Corp) 4 NEW Splatoon 3* Nintendo 5 NEW The Last of Us: Part 1 Sony (Corp) 6 NEW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Konami Digital Ent. 7 2 Saints Row (2022) Plaion 8 NEW JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Bandai Namco Entertainment 9 4 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 10 6 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 11 7 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 12 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man Sony (Corp) 13 8 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 14 16 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 15 24 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 16 12 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 17 13 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 18 36 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 19 9 MLB: The Show 22^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 20 39 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bandai Namco Entertainment *Digital sales not included

^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

The best-selling games list is all over the place this month — a mix of new releases and lower-ranked games making a jump in the rankings. It’s no longer just Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars dominating the charts, as they’ve done for most of the year. Last month’s release Saints Row continues to rank well, and Marvel’s Spider-Man is still swinging high (sorry) on its PC release.

Some of the older games getting a rank boost include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The new interest in Valhalla likely comes from a recent update, as well as Ubisoft’s early September conference, which revealed the future of the AC franchise. Similarly, Bandai Namco delivered news about updates to Kakarot at the recent Tokyo Game Show, which is likely why it also jumped up a few ranks.

FIFA 23

You might notice a theme to the games at the top of the list. Madden, NBA and FIFA games are all up there, making it a pretty sports-heavy month. This isn’t a surprise, though. If you look at the charts from NPD for September 2021, the same three franchises are in the top three spots (not in the same order, though). It’s also the swan song of the FIFA games series, which will live under the new title EA Sports FC.

Splatoon 3

Several new games are ranking on the list this month, including Splatoon 3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, The Last of Us Part 1 and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle. Given that these are all tied to popular franchises, it’s no surprise that they did well. Splatoon 3, in particular, sold several million copies in Japan within three days of launch. The above ranking is particularly impressive since Nintendo doesn’t include digital sales in its rankings.

September 2022 NPD: 20 best-selling games of 2022 so far

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 3 5 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 4 3 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 5 4 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 6 6 MLB: The Show 22^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 7 7 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 8 8 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) 9 9 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo 10 10 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 11 NEW FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 12 11 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 13 13 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo 14 12 Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 15 21 Saints Row (2022) Plaion 16 14 FIFA 22 Electronic Arts 17 16 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 18 15 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 19 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 20 17 Monster Hunter: Rise Capcom USA *Digital sales not included

^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

September 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 4 5 Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl* Nintendo 5 6 Battlefield 2042 Electronic Arts 6 13 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 7 7 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft 8 3 Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 9 9 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 10 10 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) *Digital sales not included

September 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Nintendo Platforms Publisher 1 NEW Splatoon 3* Nintendo 2 NEW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Konami Digital Ent. 3 1 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 4 3 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 5 4 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo 6 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 7 7 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo 8 5 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 9 9 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 10 NEW JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Bandai Namco Entertainment *Digital sales not included

September 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank PlayStation Platforms Publisher 1 NEW FIFA 23 Electronics Arts 2 1 Madden NFL 23 Electronics Arts 3 NEW NBA 2K23* Take-Two Interactive (Corp) 4 NEW The Last of Us: Part 1 Sony (Corp) 5 2 Saints Row (2022) Plaion 6 NEW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Konami Digital Ent. 7 6 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 8 3 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 9 NEW JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Bandai Namco Entertainment 10 5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) *Digital sales not included

September 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Xbox Platforms Publisher 1 1 Madden NFL 23 Electronics Arts 2 NEW FIFA 23 Electronics Arts 3 NEW NBA 2K23* Take-Two Interactive (Corp) 4 2 Saints Row (2022) Plaion 5 4 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 6 NEW JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Bandai Namco Entertainment 7 NEW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Konami Digital Ent. 8 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 9 12 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 10 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) *Digital sales not included