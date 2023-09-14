We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Series AI announced today that it has raised $7.9 million in its seed funding round, which it plans to put towards a “suite of AI-powered game authoring tools.” The company is working on these tools as a way to help decrease the amount of time spent on menial tasks in game development.

The company received funding from A16Z games, BITKRAFT, F4 Fund and the Siqi Chen Access Fund. According to Series AI, the new tools are a combination of generative AI and a game editor that “eliminates much of the friction and slowness of a traditional game development process.” It calls the new platform the “Rho Engine.”

Pany Haritatos, Series AI’s CEO, said in a statement, “We now know that in the hands of expert game makers, purpose-built generative AI editors can rapidly architect, shape and build new games and game worlds. A mature toolset will allow our team to explore brand new game systems, themes and mechanics in almost the same amount of time that it would take to describe them… We are building the Rho Engine, a game authoring platform that is designed for innovation. In the hands of our expert game makers, we believe this technology will enable new category leading products without the compromises inherent in traditional game development.”