Bazooka Tango, the developers behind the upcoming Web3 collectible tactics game Shardbound, has raised $5 million.

Bo Daly and Stephan Sherman cofounded Bazooka Tango in March 2019. Previously, the duo was part of the founding team at Super Evil Mega Corp, which created the mobile-first MOBA Vainglory. Bazooka Tango aims to merge Shardbound’s collectible tactics gameplay with web3 technology to deliver ownership to players. Immutable Games is lending its Web3 expertise to Shardbound as a strategic partner to co-develop and co-publish the game.

“We are honored and humbled by the recognition Shardbound is receiving from gamers and investors alike,” said Daly, cofounder and CEO at Bazooka Tango. “We have already received overwhelming support with our latest Alpha playtest maxing out at our 1,000 player cap. We believe that web3 has the potential to unleash some really cool ideas and we’re excited to see so much enthusiasm from our community as we continue on this journey together.”

Notably, Shardbound was not a Web3 game initially. The title was originally funded via a Kickstarter and released in early access in 2017. While Shardbound never launched as a complete product, Bazooka Tango hopes to breathe new life into the title.

Bazooka Tango’s funding

Bitkraft Ventures led this latest funding with RW3 Ventures, Sfermion, 1Up Ventures and others participating. This builds on Bitkraft’s existing investment in Bazooka Tango. The firm led the developer’s prior $2.5 million seed funding round. With additional convertible debt raised prior to this latest $5 million round, the developer’s funding totals $9 million.

“Bo and Stephan were some of the first video game founders to bring high-quality core multiplayer games to mobile devices, setting a new standard for a new platform. They are the perfect team to raise the bar again to bring core web2 gamers into the web3 space,” said Scott Rupp, founding general partner at Bitkraft Ventures.

Shardbound mixes collectible card game mechanics with the auto-battler genre.

Bazooka Tango plans to use these funds to add strategic hires to its team. Already, Bazooka Tango has appointed Kellen Smalley as its VP of operations and hired additional developers. Smalley has 18 years of experience working with high profile gaming, entertainment and web3 companies. Currently Bazooka Tango has about a dozen employees, half of which are on a “shared services” team that works more directly with Immutable.

“Amid an incredibly challenging year for VC funding, it speaks volumes to the quality of our games — like Shardbound and the team we have built here at Bazooka Tango,” added Daly. “With the help of this additional funding, we are focused on expanding our team in critical disciplines essential for launching and growing the Shardbound universe.”