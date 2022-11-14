Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Sharon Tal Yguado, a seasoned entertainment executive, is launching a new gaming project. Astrid Entertainment is a new gaming venture building its first interactive universe.

Yguado brings a wealth of former experience into Astrid, including roles at Amazon Studios and Fox Network Group. Ygudao has experience working with franchises like The Walking Dead, The Boys and Invincible among others.

Astrid Entertainment is bringing together accomplished and noteworthy worldbuilders to craft fantastical living worlds. These worlds will be used to inspire positive, community focused play. Each of these worlds will hopefully, with time, grow into large universes across different mediums.

Yguado is a developer of media such as The Wheel of Time streaming show on Amazon’s Prime Video, and she worked with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to get Amazon to make The Peripheral, a new sci-fi show based on a novel by William Gibson.

“I love developing rich worlds and watching millions of people engage and build communities around them. We are seeing a new generation that wants something different. They enjoy walking into evocative worlds that give them freedom, let them hang out with their friends, explore, discover and create their own stories,” said Yguado, in a statement to GamesBeat. “I am incredibly lucky to have found and partnered with like-minded visionary game developers who are already pushing boundaries in this medium. We can’t wait to announce our incredibly talented gaming leadership team. Soon!”

The new company recently secured a pre-seed investment of over seven figures. Participating investors include NetEase Games, Stardom and Tower 26. Astrid’s leadership team is being kept under wraps for now, but includes game developers from both the AAA space as well as indie backgrounds.

Astrid’s first world is already in the works

The company is already building out its first fantastical interactive world. It will feature an interactive world, grounded in rich lore. Environmental worldbuilding and interesting system design will encourage the emergence of multiplayer stories.

Players will evolve worlds differently based on their actions and choices. They’ll get to explore, go on adventures, meet interesting characters, learn new skills and collect and share resources. Players will also naturally form bonds which will grow and evolve over time.

Astrid is currently staffing up on a remote work basis. Interested parties should keep an eye on the company’s website and LinkedIn pages.