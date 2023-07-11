Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Shipt, a retail technology company, has partnered with user-generated content (UGC) developer Voldex to make a racing game for Roblox.

The aim is to gamify the Shipt online shopping experience and create an immersive back-to-school shopping experience within the racing game, Driving Empire. The Driving Empire game already exists and has lots of fans, and now Voldex has added this Shipt simulation experience inside of it.

The partners hope the digital game builds modern-day connectivity for millennial parents and their families.

The Shipt back-to-school experience within Voldex’s Driving Empire will allow players to take on the role of a shopper with Shipt to deliver popular items on customers’ back-to-school lists, such as school supplies and snacks.

Players will use a virtual Shipt app to claim orders for pick-up and delivery to customers, battling against the scheduled delivery time to earn in-experience currency and other desired items for accurate, on-time deliveries. You can think of it as a simulation of a Shipt driver’s job inside Driving Empire.

Shipt chief marketing officer Alia Kemet said in a statement, “There is something so nostalgic about shopping for a new school year in stores. As a mom to four children, I’ve had my fair share of back-to-school shopping experiences and they’re often stressful and expensive – anything but nostalgic. Through this partnership, our hope is to bring the fun and connection back to a now busy shopping season.”

Shipt is working with UGC creator Voldex.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our first brand partnership,” said Voldex head of marketing & monetization Harry Bienenstock, in a statement. “We are happy to join forces with Shipt. By integrating the Shipt app into our experience, Driving Empire, we are bringing a new level of realism and interactivity that will resonate with our players. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing boundaries and providing unforgettable gaming experiences.”

Driving Empire gives Roblox players a chance to play a “true-to-life” driving and racing simulation, Voldex said. With over 250 cars and unlimited customization options, players can race, compete, and expand their car showroom while showcasing their collections at community events.

Driving Empire has already garnered more than 777 million visits and 1.5 million favorites, Voldex said. The Shipt back-to-school experience is available now through July 21, 2023. In addition to the gaming shopping experience, Shipt is offering deals on products for same-day delivery through a robust offering of promotions.

Today’s gaming culture focuses on a familial connection, with 77% of American parents and caregivers playing video games with their kids, Voldex said. Tapping into parents’ nostalgia for iconic computer and console games, and families’ obsession with Roblox experiences, the Shipt back-to-school experience brings a fun, stress-free twist to the busy shopping season.

Voldex company owns and operates several top experiences on Roblox, Fortnite Creative, and Minecraft. Voldex has over 20 million monthly active users across its titles.