Rumors have swirled for months that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill 2 remake. Konami has confirmed this today, leading off its Silent Hill Transmission event with the announcement.

The remake is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC at an unspecified date. As seen in its reveal, this looks to be a big budget remake on a similar scale with what we’ve seen from Capcom’s revamps of past hits like Resident Evil 2.

Bloober Team has experience working on horror games, including titles like Layers of Fear and The Medium. The studio has received criticism for its representation of mental illness.

Silent Hill 2, often regarded as the best in the series by fans, first released for the PlayStation 2 back in 2001.