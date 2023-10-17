GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment said the interactive streaming series Silent Hill: Ascension will debut on Halloween.

In a creepy collaboration, Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment have released the official premiere trailer and art for Silent Hill: Ascension, set to debut on October 31, 2023, at 6pm PT.

The series will be available on the Sony Pictures Core app on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Bravia Core app for Sony Brivia TVs, and Bravia Core for Xperia app on select Xperia smartphones.

Silent Hill: Ascension takes viewers on a journey following the intertwined lives of two families on the brink of damnation. The story unfolds in Hope’s Junction, a troubled rust-belt town in Pennsylvania, still recovering from a devastating steel mill accident. Meanwhile, in the fishing village of Stilledalen, Norway, the Johansen family’s peaceful existence is shattered by the suspicious death of their matriarch, Ingrid.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

As the characters grapple with their darkest impulses and confront their painful pasts, they must overcome their own horrors and unravel the mysterious connections that bind them together. The fate of these characters, be it redemption, suffering, or damnation, lies in the hands of the audience, who will actively participate in shaping the story.

Stephan Bugaj, the series creator and chief creative officer of Genvid Entertainment, said he was excited to introduce the Johansen and Hernandez families to the Silent universe.

“As they delve deeper into their own horrors, and their towns are simultaneously consumed by mass hysteria, these two families will uncover strange connections between them despite being a world apart,” Bugaj said.

Silent Hill: Ascension is bringing creepy to small towns.

Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid, said in a statement, “There has never been an experience like Silent Hill: Ascension before. It’s not a game, but an interactive streaming series that will change as the audience makes decisions together. While I’m Executive Producing the title, I don’t know how it will end. That is in your hands. And the content you make will be streamed worldwide on televisions and phones, through our relationships with Sony Pictures, Google, Apple and others. Participating in Silent Hill: Ascension each day means you’ll be part of history that will never come again.”

“We are exploring all new territory with SILENT HILL: Ascension,” said Pete Wood, senior vice president for new media distribution at Sony Pictures Entertainment, in a statement. “Through this unique venture with Genvid, we are excited to offer viewers on Sony devices a weekly catch up on the action of Silent Hill: Ascension with full episodes of compiled scenes from this innovative, interactive series.”

Silent Hill: Ascension was produced by Genvid, Konami Digital Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, and Behaviour Interactive. Viewers can access the series through the mobile app or Ascension.com.