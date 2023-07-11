Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Singularity 6 announced today that Palia, its cozy life sim/fantasy MMO, has both its closed and open betas in early August. More specifically, it’ll hold a closed beta on PC on August 2, and then its open beta releases on August 10. According to the developer, users who participate in either beta will retain their progress. The game doesn’t currently have a final release date, but its page on the Nintendo store projects a Holiday 2023 release window.

Palia will be free-to-play, with community-focused gameplay. It offers a similar experience to other cozy life sim titles, with player activities including crafting, farming, fishing and hunting. Being an MMO, it takes place in a shared world with other players joining in on each other’s activities. It also has a story about the reappearance of the apparently extinct human race.

Aidan Karabaich, Singularity 6’s co-founder and game director, said in a statement, “We designed Palia to challenge genre conventions and bring people together in a cozy MMO where they can forge new friendships, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome new players to create the coziest versions of themselves. We’ve worked hard to create an experience that feels like a relaxing home away from home, and we view our Beta phase as the next step in a continuous journey to expand and improve the game alongside our players.”

Singularity 6 first announced Palia in 2021, and raised $30 million at the time for its development. It has since released multiple updates on development progress. According to the developer, the game has released a community of tens of thousands of players who have joined the Discord and participated in the alpha tests. Most recently, the game surfaced at the summer Nintendo Direct, where Singularity 6 revealed it’s launching on the Switch as well as PC.