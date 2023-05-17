Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Skillprint, a pioneer in personalizing games to match the personality, cognitive skills, and motivations of players, is announcing a private beta for its AdaptivePlay AI platform.

Game developers can now use AdaptivePlay’s platform via an application programming interface (API) and software development kit (SDK) that provides personalized results for players surfacing their

cognitive skills, personality, and performance in the game.

Skillprint has found such personalization results in increased engagement and user fulfillment during its research, said Chethan Ramachandran, CEO of Skillprint, in a recent interview with GamesBeat.

It also offers players personalized game recommendations that align with their cognitive skills, personality, and motivations. Finally, it enables game developers to dynamically personalize the game experience for each player in real time. Skillprint is currently accepting applications for the private beta of AdaptivePlay with a focus on mobile games in the near term and plans to expand to other platforms in the future.

“With AdaptivePlay, developers can leverage their gameplay data to personalize gameplay and

recommendations. We believe this will drive innovation in game design and increase player engagement and retention,” said Ramachandran. “At the same time, we’re also giving players insights into their minds – how they think and act, and how they might develop their talents to achieve their life goals including their desired mood, relationships, careers, and other pursuits.”

Some of Skillprint’s app screens.

AdaptivePlay offers a differentiated approach by providing a real-time and automated way for game developers to optimize a player’s gameplay experience. By enabling game developers to truly personalize the game experience, the platform helps prevent players from getting frustrated, or bored by games that are not designed for their unique playstyle. Instead, it helps players have more fun and receive greater fulfillment.

Over time, AdaptivePlay will provide developers with the ability to balance the game’s difficulty, progression, rewards, and gameplay in real time based on the player’s personality, behaviors, and abilities. By understanding the player’s gameplay data, the platform will ensure a personalized gaming experience for each player. It will also incorporate the player’s expressed intent or inferred goals to relax, focus, collaborate, explore, compete, or challenge themselves, and dynamically change the game to match their preferences.

Game developers interested in participating in the AdaptivePlay Private Beta can sign up by

visiting Skillprint’s website. Oakland, California-based Skillprint has raised $3.5 million.