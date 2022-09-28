Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Ubisoft announced that it’s delaying its upcoming pirate open-world title, Skull and Bones, yet again. The game, which was originally supposed to launch in November, is now set for release on March 9, 2023.

The publisher said it plans to spend several months “polishing and balancing the experience” and will take more time to deliver “the best possible experience.” Ubisoft also said that it’s offering an open beta at some point in the near future.

When (if) it eventually comes out, Skull and Bones will be an open-world multiplayer exploration game. It’s inspired by the Golden Age of Piracy, though it originally started as a spin-off of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Ubisoft originally announced Skull and Bones in 2017, with release plans tentatively set in 2018. In the time since, reports surfaced that development was fraught with problems. Ubisoft has delayed it several times, with its old November launch date set in July. It’ll eventually debut on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.