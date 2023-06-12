Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Ubisoft announced at its summer Forward event that its holding a closed beta for its (still) upcoming pirate adventure game, Skull & Bones. While it still doesn’t appear that Ubisoft is ready to reveal the game’s next planned release date, it does mean that some players will be able to play the title. The closed beta runs from August 25-28.

This announcement came after a musical performance by acapella group Home Free over footage of the unreleased game. The footage shows multiple ships scrapping as well as player characters exploring towns.

Users can register for the closed beta on the Skull & Bones website.