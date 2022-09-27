Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Headset maker Skullcandy is returning to the gaming space. The company is announcing three new headsets aimed at gamers and gaming. The headsets, called PLYR, SLYR Pro, and SLYR, work with PC as well as the consoles.

“Everyone knows Skullcandy offers a premium sound experience and getting back into gaming is something our fans have been requesting for years–We’re stoked to release our new multi-platform gaming collection into the wild,” said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy. “As gamers will attest, exceptional audio, seamless communication and comfort are absolutely crucial. From illuminating unique nuances with personalized audio profiles, to executing crystal-clear player-to-player comms, we packed PLYR, SLYR Pro and SLYR with the must-have technologies gamers demand for fully immersive play.”

Let’s take a look at what each headset has to offer.

PLYR

The new flagship gaming headset from Skullcandy, the PLYR.

The flagship design for the new Skullcandy gaming headsets is the PLYR. Featuring both wired and bluetooth technology, gamers have the choice of going wireless or plugging in. On top of the ability to go wireless, a lot of cool technology is going in to these headsets as well.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

One interesting feature of the new headsets is what Skullcandy calls ESP (Enhanced Sound Precision). ESP is an adaptation of another of the company’s technologies, but re-designed exclusively for gaming. When you install ESP, you take a short hearing test so that the software can fine tune the experience to your ears.

On the microphone end of the headset, Skullcandy is using Clear Voice Smart Mic. In short, artificial intelligence strengthens the players voice while removing background noise. Also of note, the boom mic is removable for those of us who use different microphone solutions.

PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset – $129

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology

Enhanced Sound Perception

Skullcandy Supreme Sound

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software

Clear Voice Smart Mic

Mute & Volume Control

Adjustable Suspension Headband

Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge

Built-In Tile Finding Technology

SLYR Pro

The SLYR Pro gaming headset from Skullcandy.

The SLYR Pro is the next option down from the wireless PLYR, but has almost all of the same options. Much like it’s wireless counterpart, this headset has ESP and Clear Voice Smart Mic. Really, all it’s missing is Bluetooth.

SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $99 MSRP

Enhanced Sound Perception

Skullcandy Supreme Sound

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software

Clear Voice Smart Mic

Mute & Volume Control

Adjustable Suspension Headband

Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge (ESP and Clear Voice Smart Mic require their own power)

Built-In Tile Finding Technology

SLYR

The SLYR gaming headset from Skullcandy.

SLYR is for the casual gamer who is looking for a more entry-level headset. While lacking the bells and whistles of the other models, the SLYR still delivers high quality sound and comfort.

SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $59 MSRP

Skullcandy Supreme Sound

Bi-Directional Mic

Mute & Volume Control

Durable, Lightweight Design

I must admit, ESP has me curious. I might have to check that out. All thre new headsets are currently available in the Skullcandy shop on the company’s website.