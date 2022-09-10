Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Sky Mavis today announced a $2.4 million esports grant to be paid out in various tournaments and invitationals.

The first official winner of a grant is Method MetaGuild.

Sky Mavis’ recent early access release of Axie Infinity: Origins, formerly named Axie Infinity: Origin, has provided an avenue to further develop and expand its esports initiatives.

The company will commit 160,000 AXS ($2.4 million) to be dispersed between Q4 2022 through Q2 2023. To date, Axie Infinity has enabled 94 tournaments through its grant program, which is designed to help the Axie competitive scene to thrive by spreading AXS across multiple regions and skill levels.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

The grant model will be broken down as follows:

Major Tournaments – will have the chance to giveaway ao $200,001 – $1,000,000 prize pool.

Large events with substantial prizing, robust online qualifiers, and a significant physical presence with a LAN final.

Axie Mech Infinity.

Minor Tournaments – $50,001 – $200,000 prize pool.

Smaller scale events with less prizing, some online qualifiers, and physical LAN finals in a smaller capacity.

Online Invitationals & Leagues – $10,000 – $50,000 prize pool.

Tournaments that are purely online with no physical presence, like leagues, cups, and invitationals that have some form of open qualifiers.

Local Tournaments – $1,000 – $9,999 prize pool.

The game will have regional, local amateur events for smaller organizers, scholarships, and emerging regions.

Additionally, Method MetaGuild has expanded into Axie Infinity esports, as it continues to build upon its core values to create new and exciting ways to engage its community, celebrate competitive success, and maximize the potential of players and creators everywhere. As the first recipient of the third Axie Infinity esports grant, Method MetaGuild will host both online and LAN competitions with a total prize pool of $160,000.

“The launch of Axie Infinity: Origins is a key milestone in the Axie roadmap that will allow us to unlock the next level of Axie Esports. It’s been empowering to see more of our players engage with Axie Esports and more traditional gamers enter the Axie ecosystem as we continue to up the ante,” said Andrew “Zyori” Campbell, program lead, esports & content creators at Sky Mavis.