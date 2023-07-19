Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Skybound Games today revealed a new game set in the Walking Dead universe. Called Betrayal, it’s a survival/social deception third-person title in which up to eight players either work together to survive against the zombie (sorry, “walker”) horde or fall to infighting caused by traitors in their ranks. Skybound is developing the game in partnership with Other Ocean, developers of similar social deception game Project Winter.

The trailer shows a survival game where several survivors attempt to last against walker hordes by gathering and stockpiling supplies, setting traps and running for it when things get hairy. The traitors can sabotage their efforts either by tampering with the supplies, letting in the hordes, or outright killing the other survivors. Betrayal enters closed beta on PC on August 10.

Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead and chief creative director of Skybound, said in a statement, “We’re tremendously excited to unveil this latest The Walking Dead experience that fully immerses players with a fresh and unique take on social deception gameplay. Partnering with Other Ocean Interactive, true innovators in this game genre, will allow players to experience hordes of deceit and distrust as they struggle to work together to survive and escape.”

Andrew Ayre, CEO of Other Ocean, added, “Pairing our deep experience and love for social deception gameplay with the incredible The Walking Dead universe is truly a match made in heaven. It’s an honor for our team to collaborate with Skybound and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months, and for fans to experience it starting with our upcoming beta.”