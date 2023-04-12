Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Skybound Entertainment announced it is taking Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood from film to video games.

Skybound, the entertainment company headed by Robert Kirkman (creator of The Walking Dead and a speaker at our GamesBeat Summit 2023 event) will make a game in collaboration with Universal based on the Renfield film debuting April 12 with Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his long-suffering servant Renfield.

The game will be a vampire survival experience developed by Mega Cat Studios, and it is launching today in early access via Steam.

Skybound teamed up with Universal Games and Digital Platforms. And Renfield itself is a Skybound/Giant Wildcat production, and it is based on a screen story by Skybound founder Robert Kirkman, who is also a producer of the film.

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood looks as campy as the movie.

The game costs just $5. Skybound and Mega Cat will be delivering additional content and updates post-launch and throughout the summer.

In the game, inspired by the events of the movie, Dracula tasks players with a simple job — do everything he wants them to do for the rest of his immortal life. It’s a demanding gig, but the benefits are great — immortality, mystic powers and a high-fiber diet of mostly insects.

That’s a lot of blood.

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood is a single-player adventure that combines the simplicity of one-touch gameplay with frenetic, room-based action for a new rogue-lite experience. With unique stages, dozens of enemies, diabolical bosses and enough weapons for a bug-powered bloody rampage, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood shows players the ups and downs of serving the worst boss in history — Dracula.

“Our team is so excited to bring our expertise in fun, retro-style games that are filled with wild humor to the amazing world of Renfield,” said James Deighan, founder of Mega Cat Studios, in a statement. “It’s an incredible opportunity for us to be working on this with Skybound and Universal Games and Digital Platforms.”