Disney unveiled the upcoming Marvel title from Amy Hennig’s Skydance Media during its game showcase today from the D23 Expo.

Hennig made her name on the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Uncharted franchises. Hennig and Skydance are also working on a Star Wars game for Marvel.

The Marvel project stars Captain America and Black Panther and takes place during World War II, it looks like it could take inspiration from the Flags of Our Fathers comic series.