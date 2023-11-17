Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Sleek raised $5 million in seed funding for its Web3 social networking platform.

The company said it is positioning itself to catalyze the ownership economy and usher in blockchain-powered social media accessible to all.

Launched officially in April 2023, Sleek envisions transforming human connections by simplifying networking, infusing fun, and fostering productivity. The platform offers a comprehensive space where users can seamlessly exchange information, onboard new connections, and engage in incentivized networking through innovative Web3 Social Finance (SocialFi) business models.

This marks a shift where users can directly monetize their content and social capital, emerging as a new breed of creators.

At the forefront of Sleek’s offerings is its first product, Sleek Card, tailored to empower Web3 professionals in in-person networking. Each Sleek Card creates a blockchain wallet and a decentralized identity for users, efficiently onboarding individuals into the Web3 space.

Leveraging NFC technology and a proprietary messaging bot, Sleek Card enables users to capture data and manage contacts, resulting in powerful on-chain social graphs.

To date, Sleek Card has facilitated over 300,000 connections, solidifying its standing as a leading player in the Web3 landscape. It has also forged strategic partnerships with notable entities like Solana Hacker Houses, Coinfest, Digital Art Fair, and NFTNow, bringing innovative event experiences to life.

Tania Tse, cofounder of Sleek, said in a statement, “We are launching monetization models in our platform that are only possible through the blockchain, so talented creators from various verticals who don’t have a full team supporting them can earn sustainably.”

Chase Guo, cofounder, added in a statement, “Leveraging our own experiences and lessons learned, we are building applications alongside our users to power the future of Web3 social.”

In the first half of 2024, Sleek is set to unveil an open marketplace empowering domain experts to become creators by tokenizing their knowledge into liquid and accessible assets. This move aligns with Sleek’s vision for a more equitable, user-centric, and transparent digital social landscape.

The roster of investors backing Sleek includes prominent names such as Binance Labs, Shima Capital, Spartan Group, Symbolic Capital, Genblock Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Market Across, Emirates Consortium, Arkstream, Perridon, GBV, and several angel investors. Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of Binance, invested in Sleek through the Binance Labs Incubation Program.

Sleek is a Hong Kong-based Web3 social networking platform committed to revolutionizing authentic human connection in the digital age. The platform, comprising Sleek Card and a knowledge marketplace launching in the first half of 2024, serves as an identity platform for seamless in-person networking. Since its founding in February 2023, Sleek has witnessed remarkable 10-fold growth.