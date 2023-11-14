GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Monomi Park today launched the latest update for Slime Rancher 2, called “Come Rain or Slime.” As the name would suggest, the new update introduces a weather system into the game, including thunderstorms, cyclones and allergy-triggering pollen covering the in-game environments. As with all things in Slime Rancher, the new update makes the weather as adorable and beautiful as possible.

The new update not only adds the weather events, but also uses them as a vessel to bring back Tangle and Dervish slimes, two types from the previous game that had been missing from Rainbow Island up to this point. Pollen-heavy days will see the return of the vine-producing Tangles, and in-game dust devils will pair with the whirling Dervishes. The update also revamps the Slimepedia for easier reading.

I got the chance to preview the new update and the new weather makes the game feel even cozier than before. Sitting in the Conservatory while rain pattered down on the roof made me want to get a blanket and a mug of hot tea even though it was sunny and bright out in the real world. The slimes will splash in rain puddles or jump into cyclones to get whirled around. Even the thunderstorms are adorable and cozy, as lightning strikes can cause changes to the in-game world, even producing resources if player character Beatrix is near to where it happens.

In a blog post released before the update, Monomi Park said the coziness was part of the point of the update: “We also feel like this weather system accentuates a particular style of play we see a lot in Slime Rancher: simply being in the world and taking in its beauty… we believe Slime Rancher often delivers moments of calm, where nothing much is meant to happen–save for you unwinding after a long day.”

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next? Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

The new update rolls out for free to Slime Rancher 2 players today as part of its 0.3.0 update. According to Monomi Park, its next update — releasing early next year — updates the gadget system and allows users to place tech anywhere within the world as opposed to designated spots.