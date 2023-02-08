Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Snapser announced today it has closed its first round of funding for its customizable backend engine for game developers, led by Andreesen Horowitz. It’s also opened access to an alpha version of the engine for a limited number of developers.

The Snapser engine is a plug-and-play backend solution that gives developers “the ability to fully build their gaming experiences while using their own code, data, servers, cloud solutions and “Snap” them into our custom backend.” Such a solution, it claims would make game development cheaper and more efficient.

The company closed its seed round with $2.6 million. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led the round. Andrew Chen, a16z general partner, said in a statement, “Our studios repeatedly remark on how existing game backend solutions fall short. In meeting the Snapser team it became abundantly clear they have the perfect experience to build the industry standard backend engine.”

Developers may begin registering for the alpha version of Snapser, and the company will invite them to test the engine starting next week.