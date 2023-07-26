Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Solert Games has partnered with Ava Labs to launch a dedicated subnet and game on the Avalanche blockchain.

The Solert Subnet will feature increased player support, private high-speed net configuration, and Subnet multiverse incentives, all made possible through the Avalanche blockchain’s near-instant finality.

The first phase of the partnership between Ava Labs and Solert will see the launch of Solert’s most recent medieval-themed mobile game, Legends at War, on Solert’s custom subnet.

The Solert subnet will be powered by its own gas token, $LAW, and will serve as the foundation for gaming studios worldwide to utilize Solert Games’ technology stack, providing developers with a comprehensive suite of tools to create engaging gaming experiences.

Through this collaboration, Solert Games aims to usher in the future of mobile gaming by creating an ecosystem where players can vote on both governance and multiplayer strategy.

Solert Games has a 15-year legacy of making games, and now it’s focused on creating games using blockchain tech.

“Ava Labs’ partnership with Solert will see virtual and real-world economies seamlessly integrated, giving players true, transparent ownership of in-game assets,” said Ed Chang, head of gaming at Ava Labs, in a statement. “It is humbling to partner with a studio that boasts the expertise and experience of Solert Games, and I can’t wait to see the worlds they build within Avalanche.”

Avalanche, launched in September 2020, has ushered in a new era for decentralized computing through subnets: custom, app-specific blockchains allowing the network to scale nearly infinitely. Today, Avalanche supports more than 500 applications and secures billions of dollars in value, all while having minimal climate impact, Avalanche said.

Wojciech Kaszycki, CEO of Solert Games, said in a statement, “The incorporation of Ava Labs’ blockchain infrastructure into the Solert catalog unlocks incredible new possibilities for players and developers alike. Our mission of integrating the social aspects of Web2 with the user control and decentralization of Web3 will create a gaming experience like no other.”

Solert Games was previously Sabre Games but it recently changed its name due to a copyright issue to avoid confusion with Saber Interactive.