Solsten today announced it has raised $21.8 million in its latest round of funding. The new round will go towards improving the company’s main product: An AI platform that offers insights on an audience’s psychological makeup.

Solsten’s product has three core features called Traits, Navigator, and Frequency. Traits identifies key traits in an audience via random sampling. Navigator uses info from Traits to help companies identify new audiences and marketing opportunities. Frequency is an intelligent digital asset manager that helps users predict how new material will perform with a target audience.

These three parts of Solsten’s platform are currently used by a number of gaming companies, including MobilityWare, Mythical Games, Sky Mavis, Super Evil Megacorp, Starbreeze, Tilting Point, and Wooga.

Understanding people

Joe Schaeppi, CEO of Solsten and co-founder (alongside Bastian COO Bergmann), said in a statement, “There’s a deficit in the level of human understanding that goes into products as they have been made to date. This lack of understanding regarding the human beings behind the behavior that is being tracked so rigorously in apps has led to many digital experiences that are both unhealthy and suboptimal for users as well as businesses by not being mutually sustainable. When technology is built in a heart-felt manner, through deep audience understanding using Solsten, engagement with digital products becomes mutually beneficial and profound.

“That is why at Solsten we’re advancing the ability for technology to understand human psychology and sociology all while keeping individual users completely anonymous. We support companies building the future of our digital world so that they can confidently architect the next generation of digital experiences knowing that they’re both highly impactful for their audiences as well as great for their business.”

Konvoy led the round, with participation from Inventure, GFR Fund, Sisu Game Ventures, Bascom Ventures, Galaxy Interactive, Dentsu Ventures and Warburg Serres. Jackson Vaughan, managing partner at Konvoy, said of the investment, “Consumers will be better served by Solsten’s actionable insights, while businesses and developers will be capable of resonating with their audiences on a deeper level. We’re excited to be backing them again, and look forward to seeing how Solsten’s understanding of human behavior can further revolutionize gaming and all other kinds of consumer technology.”