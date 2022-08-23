Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Sega came to Gamescom Opening Night Live to announce Sonic Frontiers release date, November 8.

Sonic Frontiers is a new direction for the franchise, featuring large open areas for the speedy hedgehog to explore. It is coming out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Sega also showed off a new trailer, which you can see below.

Sonic Frontiers – arriving November 8, 2022! pic.twitter.com/jjaMDOSTdy — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) August 23, 2022

We knew for some time that Frontiers would launch this year. The rough state of early trailers had some fans wondering if it would slip to 2023. At least for now, that’s not the case.