Sega announced a new Sonic game during today’s Summer Game Fest event, Sonic Superstars.

The new game is 2D and captures the look of the classic 16-bit titles, although the game uses 3D graphics instead of sprites. But the art style and character designs evoke the originals.

You can play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy. Oh, and nearly forgotten Sonic villain Nack the Weasel (or Fang the Sniper) is making a return.

Sonic Superstars is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series/XS, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this fall.