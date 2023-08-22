We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Sega revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live that Sonic Superstars is releasing on October 17. The 2D platformer is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

This release date notably has Sonic Superstars debuting just a few days before Super Mario Wonder, which launches for Switch on October 20.

Sega also showed off four player races and customizable characters for Sonic Superstars. The game will also feature four player co-op.

We also got a quick tease of DLC for Sonic Frontiers, the franchise’s last 3D outing. The Final Horizon will add new story content and playable characters.