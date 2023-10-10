GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Sony has added AI smarts to its latest generation of InZone H5 gaming wireless headset and its new InZone Buds.

The AI helps with noise reduction, as Sony tested it on 500 million voice samples so that it can do a better job identifying your voice and pulling it out of the noise around you.

The idea behind providing both earbuds and headsets is to provide gamers with choices, as some folks don’t like the weight of headsets on their noggins while others want the better performance of headsets. I’ve tried them out and Sony bills them as having the industry’s longest battery life.

They come in either black or white versions, matching your other Sony gear. But Sony argues that what’s inside is what counts. I haven’t quite decided whether I prefer the headset or the earbuds yet, given my limited time with both of them.

The InZone Buds

Sony InZone Buds

The InZone Buds work with the PC or console, using a wireless USB-C dongle, bringing an immersive experience to gaming. I played with both new InZone products with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III beta on the PlayStation 5 this week. The 3D audio works, but I can’t say it gave me an edge in combat. I lost more than usual, though (excuse follows) I had a buggy beta code that didn’t work for two days.

Sony says the earbuds give you personalized sound, up to 12 hours of battery life, and low latency (less than 30 milliseconds). The InZone Buds also employ an AI DNN (Deep Neural Network algorithm), crafted from more than 500 million voice samples. This advanced AI noise reduction ensures the user’s voice stands out, distinct from the surrounding ambient sounds so users can be heard in the action.

360 Spatial Sound for gaming

I’m surprised the Buds can do 3D audio.

With 360 Spatial Sound on InZone, Sony said Buds users can hear the direction and distance of opponents, putting them one step ahead of the competition. Like I said, it didn’t help me get more kills. But I was able to listen to footsteps running around a house if I concentrated.

The InZone Buds host Sony’s industry-leading headphone technology, offering a tailored sound field.

Sound Field Optimization creates a personalized hearing profile by taking photos of the user’s ears using the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer smartphone app.

The InZone Buds go one step further through the Sound Tone Personalization feature, individualized to the ear canal by playing test sounds from the driver units and using feedback microphones to measure how the sound fills the ear canal.

Based on the acoustic analysis, the sound is then uploaded onto the InZone Hub PC software, where further personalization can be done to curate a personalized spatial listening experience with better spatial sound precision. A Windows 10 (64 bit) or later and internet connection are required for the PC software InZone Hub.

You can download the app at Google Play and the App Store. The ear buds are bigger than Apple’s Air Pod Pros, but Sony would argue that theirs can do more. You can use the buds with your VR headsets as well, so long as they have a USB-C port. That would be cool — 3D audio with VR.

Dynamic Driver X

From powerful explosions to subtle footsteps, Sony said users will feel transported into the world of the

game through precise sound reproduction technologies. This is made possible through specially engineered high-performance Dynamic Driver X designed for wide-frequency reproduction, which is also used with the WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds.

The diaphragm structure utilizes different materials for both the dome and edge, ensuring minimal distortion and a clear sound quality while delivering an unparalleled level of auditory realism.

Noise cancelling and ambient sound mode

The Sony InZone H5 headset white model gives you 3D audio immersion.

The AI comes in handy with noise reduction.

Sony’s active noise cancellation capabilities allow InZone Buds to block out background noise so users can focus on the game. With Ambient Sound Mode, users won’t miss important sounds such as the phone ringing, dog barking, or the doorbell while being immersed in the game.

You can toggle back and forth. My wife can attest to the noise cancellation working, as I didn’t hear her when she talked to me while I had them on.

The new low power consumption processor L1 provides up to 12 hours of battery life in the headphones, with up to 24 hours total battery life with the charging case.

Sony was so clever in hiding the USB-C dongle that I didn’t know it was right smack in the middle of the case. Once I made this brilliant discovery, I pulled it out and placed it in my computer. I fired up a 3D surround sound test and it worked quite well, making me hear voices coming from different directions, the sound of a storm, and an airplane zooming overhead.

It’s safe to say that the 3D audio works pretty good. The Buds obviously feel lighter on your head, as a headset is much heavier and the Buds only cover your ears. The Buds also host a new design that reduces contact with the ear, meaning users can game for longer with increased comfort.

There are various tips for the earbuds that you can try out if you need to find something that precisely fits your ears.

Hiroaki Shimo, manager of vision and sound at Sony Electronics, said in an interview with GamesBeat that earbuds can solve more problems than they used to, thanks to the 3D audio solution.

“Maybe you could see some movement from headsets to ear buds while gaming,” he said.

Of course, the tradeoff is that the headset battery lasts longer and it’s harder to lose. The batteries also last a lot longer on the headsets.

InZone H5 headset

Sony InZone H5 headset is a wireless gaming headset.

Also announced today is the InZone H5 wireless headset, which offers up to 28 hours of wireless gameplay, while ensuring comfort during extended gaming sessions. It also has a new black version of the last year’s InZone H9 wireless noise-canceling headset coming.



Both the InZone Buds and InZone H5 products were introduced through a collaboration with the esports team, Fnatic, which will celebrate 20 years of operation in 2024.

With a lightweight build, lower side pressure, and advanced spatial reproduction, the H5 is also ready for the longer gaming sessions. InZone H5 features advanced spatial reproduction for enhanced focus when gaming, as well as a boom microphone to ensure clear communication.

Key Features:

2.4GHz wireless connection and 3.5mm wired connection

360 Spatial Sound for Gaming

Lightweight (approx. 260g), soft-fit ear pads, and low-pressure design for extended gaming sessions

AI-based noise reduction and bi-directional microphone ensure clear in-game calls

Battery life of up to 28 hours

Fnatic CEO Sam Mathews said in a statement, “Our partnership continues to push esports performance to

its highest level, gearing up and supporting our professional teams to operate at their greatest potential. One of our first priorities as partners was to bring the extensive competitive experience of our pros to the development of these earbuds.”

InZone H9 headset black

The Sony InZone H5 headset comes in black or white.

Last year’s H9 model also has a new color option. The InZone H9 headset immerses users in the zone

with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and noise canceling for supercharged hearing and super sharp reflexes. The H9 is known for its exceptional noise cancellation, audio quality, and comfort, and is available now in the new black color option.

Pricing and availability

It’s hard to find that USB-C dongle.

InZone Buds are available for pre-order now in black and white for $200 at Sony.com, Amazon and other authorized dealers. The InZone H5 headset is available for pre-order now in black and white for $150 at Sony.com, Amazon and other authorized dealers.

Conclusion

I enjoyed playing with the new headset and earbuds. I really did hear the distinct directional sounds with the 3D audio and I’m hoping it makes a difference in my Modern Warfare III and Warzone performance this season. But I think Sony makes a good case for going with ear buds (more comfortable and lighter) than the headsets that have always dominated PC gaming.