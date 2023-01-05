Sony announced that its Sony Honda Mobility car will debut in 2026 using Qualcomm technology.

Sony will open preorders for the car, dubbed Afeela, in the first half of 2025. Epic Games also partnered with Sony to provide technologies such as Unreal Engine 5.

In fact, Unreal Engine 5 will be used as part of the operating system of the car, helping to render the infotainment cluster and the animations on the Afeela’s displays. Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic Games, discussed the partnership on stage with Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony, at the company’s CES 2023 press event.

Evidently this is going to be a futuristic infotainment control center inside the cabin of the car, which is going to be made jointly between Sony and Honda.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said on stage that Sony is working closely with Qualcomm on the car’s procesing capabilities.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who spoke on stage at the CES presentation, said the car would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon digital chassis and other automotive technologies.

The cars will debut in North America in 2026.