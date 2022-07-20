Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Spin Master announced today it has entered a new licensing agreement with Sony. The former is the toy licensee for first-party PlayStation titles, meaning it will make merch for several of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) biggest brands.

According to Spin Master, this includes titles like God of War, Horizon, The Last of Us, and Uncharted. It plans to create products “in the action figure, collectible, playset, plush, roleplay, vehicles, RC, and games & puzzles categories.”

Chris Beardall, Spin Master’s CCO, said in a statement, “Both SIE’s PlayStation and Spin Master share a common goal, to inspire and entertain consumers through the relentless pursuit of innovation. Together we will bring the interactive storytelling of Sony’s immersive PlayStation games to life in an all-new way, extending the fandom from digital to reimagined physical play.”

From Paw Patrol to God of War

Spin Master rose to success thanks to properties like Paw Patrol, and it has been expanding its interests in gaming recently. In 2021, it created a $100 million fund, Spin Master Ventures, to invest in toys, entertainment, and digital games.

Grace Chen, SIE’s VP of network advertising, loyalty, and licensed merchandise, said of the partnership: “We are committed to creating the highest quality gameplay experiences for our community of global fans and finding new ways to bring our most beloved characters to new audiences. Working along with Spin Master, we are excited to continue our reach in presenting our gaming IP through authentic and innovative toys and games to our passionate PlayStation community around the world.”

Sony recently released a new Horizon game, with both a God of War title and the Last of Us remake on the way this year. The Last of Us TV adaptation is also nearing release, an Uncharted movie just released this year and a Horizon show is in development. Interest in Sony’s properties is likely higher than ever, especially among non-gamers. The PlayStation-centric toy line is expected to launch sometime in spring 2024.