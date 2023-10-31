GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Spyglass Media Group and Sony Pictures have teamed up with AI and metaverse company MeetKai to create a horror metaverse experience for the upcoming horror film Thanksgiving.

Dubbed Survive Thanksgiving, the metaverse experience is the first one created by the parties to help launch a theatrical movie release.

Survive Thanksgiving, developed on MeetKai’s metaverse platform, transports players into a nightmarish reality set in the peaceful town of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Through compatible VR headsets or any web browser on mobile or desktop devices, participants find themselves face-to-face with a menacing killer who has been terrorizing residents using infamous holiday themes.

The immersive world of Survive Thanksgiving offers three realistic 3D avatars for players to embody as they attempt to escape the clutches of the town’s killer, John Carver. Exploring six iconic locations featured in the film from a first-person perspective, users can navigate the halls of Plymouth High School, interact with frightened inhabitants on Main Street, overcome challenges, and discover hidden easter eggs, unlocking new gamified player experiences.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

To enhance the spine-chilling experience, the official film soundtrack builds anticipation and anxiety as players traverse each space. Moreover, the metaverse integration seamlessly incorporates eCommerce, allowing gamers to shop for exclusive film merchandise in a mini shop just outside the cemetery. These digital twin replicas provide realistic representations of the items, and purchases can be made through the seller’s official website, with shipping available within the United States.

MeetKai’s metaverse technology pushes the boundaries of storytelling, blurring the line between virtual reality and the silver screen. By integrating the film’s storyline into the metaverse, Survive Thanksgiving offers a thrilling new way for audiences to engage with the horror genre, setting the stage for future immersive cinematic experiences.

The metaverse world of Survive Thanksgiving, created by Spyglass Media Group, Sony Pictures, and MeetKai, launches today on Halloween. Audiences worldwide can visit SurviveThanksgiving.com to try their luck at surviving John Carver’s reign of terror. For an exclusive cinematic experience, the film Thanksgiving will be available in theaters starting November 17, 2023.

The film features a talented cast including Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.