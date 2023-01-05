Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.
At CES, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan announced that the PlayStation VR 2 will launch with at least 30 titles, including a newly announced VR version of Gran Turismo.
Other titles will include Horizon: Call of the Mountain and other VR games based on Sony’s IP and third party franchises as well.
The second-generation VR headset debuts on February 22 for $550. Ryan also said that Beat Saber will becoming to the PSVR 2.
