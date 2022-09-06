Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pledging $3 million to the USC Games Gerald A. Lawson Fund, with backing from the PlayStation Career Pathways Program. USC Games is the top North American games program according to Princeton Review. It’s firmly held that spot for over a decade.

This pledge is the first part of a multi-year partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and USC Games. It solidifies SIE as a major partner of USC Games’ efforts to provide support for Black and Indigenous students studying game development and game design.

“We are beyond excited to be one of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s partners and share their same vision to inspire and enable more diversity within the gaming industry,” said USC Games’ Jim Huntley, in a statement to GamesBeat. “Representation in gaming matters. We hope the USC Games Lawson Fund Supported by PlayStation Career Pathways Program inspires other corporations, publishers and developers to reach out to us and invest in tackling a chronic problem that the industry has struggled with since its inception.”

Sony knows the importance of diversity and inclusivity

A key pillar of SIE’s core mission is ensuring the games industry is both diverse and inclusive. As part of these efforts, SIE has implemented a Strategic Partnership portfolio to support the Black community. It’s also establishing the aforementioned PlayStation Careers Pathways Program.

The program’s goal is preparing upcoming Black and other underrepresented talent looking for a career path in the games industry.

“The USC Games’ Lawson Fund is more than a scholarship,” said SIE’s Tiffany Johnson. “It’s our commitment to creating opportunities for Black and other unrepresented talent that want to enter the gaming industry. We have a responsibility to drive change and build an industry that is more diverse, inclusive, and welcoming for all. This contribution is just one of many efforts and it all starts with investing in the next generation of talent and creating more exposure and visibility for underrepresented communities.”