Sony showed off some footage of its Gran Turismo racing movie coming out on August 11.

The execs in charge of the movie, including director Neill Blomkamp (District 9) showed off the racing footage from the high-octane movie. The film is based on a true story about a gamer who played the Gran Turismo series (which goes back 25 years) which inspired him to eventually become a professional racer.

The Sony execs talked about using the production technology needed to make the film. The idea was to capture the sounds and visuals of racing at its most exciting and intense moments. Blomkamp said it was tough to fit cameras into the cars, so the techies put sensors into key spots inside the cabins and then stored the images in other parts of the cars.

Additionally, Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said both Gran Turismo and Beat Saber are coming to the PlayStation VR 2. Sony’s second generation VR headset is set to launch on February 22.

Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the Gran Turismo series, said in the press briefing that he welcomed the idea of more people becoming familiar with the Gran Turismo brand through the movie. Ryan said the PlayStation 5 has sold more than 30 million units. Now PSVR 2 is going to give the console a mid-life kicker.