Sorare is partnering with 18 national soccer teams ahead of launching a brand new, free-to-play game with social elements. Sorare: Global Cup ‘22 will let players put together an eight player squad of their favorite players from these 18 teams, including the U.S Men’s National Team, for free. Players can use their personalized teams to play and compete for real rewards as the tournament progresses.

Joining the U.S. Men’s National Team in the partnership are teams from Argentina, Belgium, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Croatia, France, Germany, Ghana, Netherlands, Qatar, Morocco, Serbia, Spain, Poland, Tunisia, Canada PA and Wales.

Sorare: Global Cup ‘22 will let players set up private, friends-only tournaments for bragging rights. They can also play in Sorare’s global, public event against other gamers from around the world. Players can win prizes after each actual matchday, including new cards for their fantasy teams, exclusive event collectibles.

The best of the best can win merchandise, VIP match tickets and more.

“The Sorare: Global Cup ‘22 mirrors one of the biggest moments in sports; the most iconic, celebrated and watched international sports tournament on the planet which has played host to some of football’s most legendary matches, players and champions, not least England ‘66 and France ‘98 and ‘18,” said Sorare boss Nicolas Julia, in a statement to GamesBeat. “At Sorare we are building the next sports entertainment giant, by giving fans new ways to enjoy the sports they love and connect with their favourite stars. Launching Sorare: Global Cup ‘22 is a big step in that mission. Our new game is a chance for all football fans to put their football knowledge to the test — and the winners will enjoy some truly once-in-a-lifetime prizes.”

Sorare’s Own Your World

In addition to partnering with 18 national soccer teams and launching Global Cup ‘22, Sorare is also kicking off its first ever major brand campaign. Own Your World is aiming to shine a light on the world of fantasy managers. Interested parties get to watch as they prepare for the biggest soccer tournament in the world.

More information, event details and entertainment will be showing up on the Sorare blog as the tournament progresses.