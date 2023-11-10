GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Spatial announced today that it’s launching a new season of in-house games, releasing several games that will be available to play on web, mobile and VR. It’s also launching games from third-party studios IzyPlay and Zaibatsu later this year, allowing them to be played by users directly from browser. According to Spatial, it plans to launch more titles around the holiday season.

The new games on the platform include Punch Hero, Racing Empire, Infinite Ascent, Shooty Shooty, Mostly Only Up, Buddy Blitz, & Cyber Punk: Neon Ghost. According to the platform, Spatial wants to offer a place for developers to publish their games unbound from games, apps, or platforms. The company also offers a 50% revenue share with developers.

Anand Agarawala, CEO of Spatial, said in a statement, “Gaming is the new medium for content on the web. We are expanding the magic of the Roblox model to five million Unity developers, allowing them to reach 200 million web gamers – as many active players as Roblox or Fortnite. We’ve made this breakthrough that takes advantage of improvements in WebGL, WebAssembly, and GPUs, to bring the types of games you’d typically have to download to the web – no account set up, simply click a link and you’re playing. We’ve taken away all complexity for developers who can for the first time build complex and thrilling games in the browser.”

Charles Ju, who was recently appointed as Spatial’s head of gaming, added, “One of the things that drew me to Spatial aside from its ability to bring console- quality gaming to the browser, is its unwavering support for creators and digital storytelling. Spatial is leveraging the vast Unity community and offering monetization options that make it a truly viable option for any developer. Spatial’s SDK lets developers deliver beautiful gaming experiences without the friction. I’m hugely excited to be part of the future of web-based gaming.”