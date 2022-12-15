Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Spatial, an immersive 3D social platform for creatives, announced the Spatial Creator Toolkit powered by

Unity. It is aimed at taking away the friction for digital designers and architects by allowing them to publish first-class visuals and interactive spaces across mobile, desktop web and VR in one click.

The goal is to enable creatives to build their online worlds, connect and share digital experiences.

With ready-made assets, now something that used to take days to perfect can take a matter of seconds, Spatial said. In addition, the latest Spatial toolkit allows you to interact and play within the space around you, so digital experiences can be more immersive and fun.

Using Unity’s software development kit (SDK), Spatial becomes the first to bring this level of visual quality directly in a web browser, with fast load times and no download or installs required. It will encourage a new extent of innovation and game-level development across the platform, with gaming traditionally leading the way in photo-realistic quality graphics.

Existing partners are already making use of the new toolkit. They include Exclusible Yacht by Polycount, Bubble Park by DaeWha Kang, and LuxxTopia by Luxx Studios (a metaverse studio composed of Disney Imagineer and award winning Web3 designers).

“Making immersive platforms easy and accessible for anyone to come in and start building, without

prior knowledge in digital design, has always been an important factor in making Spatial the inclusive

and open metaverse it is today,” said Jinha Lee, chief product officer at Spatial. “This toolkit will open doors for creators to make out-of-this world and exciting places to be, in just a few clicks. Our recent Hublot stadium had visitors spend over 75,000 minutes in the space in just three weeks.”

Lee added, “With our latest upgrades, we can build live multiplayer experiences where fans will be able to score a goal on the virtual World Cup pitch. This changes the face of the metaverse from a static world where we observe, to dynamic and interactive 3D spaces where we can actively participate.”

“Creating professional-grade lighting would previously have taken a trained designer at least two days to

achieve, and now anyone can do it in a click of a button,” said Anand Agarawala, CEO of Spatial, in a statement. “It simultaneously publishes across web, mobile and VR to make building so seamless that

literally anyone can be a top rate digital developer.”

To aid in the experience of interacting with 3D models within the platform, Spatial recently announced

its Sketchfab integration, allowing users access to the world’s most expansive library of 3D models and

objects for a more customizable and creative experience.

A year on from its initial pivot to become the metaverse for culture and creators, Spatial has seen good growth, despite more turbulent times felt across the industry. It has 500,000 registered creators, two million unique users and 127 million hours spent in the platform over the last 12 months.