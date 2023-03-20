Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Spatial, the 3D social and co-experience platform for creators, has launched a beta version of its Creator Toolkit powered by Unity.

The tools will enable creators to launch gamified web experiences and interactive exhibitions. With the Spatial Creator Toolkit, creators have the flexibility to design, build, and publish their own games or immersive stories across web, virtual reality and mobile with ease.

The New York company said the tools will save significant time for developers looking to bring their experiences quickly to mainstream audiences. The latest gaming components include visual scripting, custom avatars, a world linking system, and the ability to set up quests and rewards.

Gamified, immersive experiences on the web are building but friction still remains for developers who must learn and be tied within one system, weighed down with downloads and load times. Spatial’s universal toolkit allows anyone to become a Unity developer in a matter of clicks – building beautiful, engaging, and accessible experiences straight from the browser, no downloads needed.

Spatial’s alpha toolkit launched in December, a ‘zero infrastructure’ approach that makes designing and

distribution so easy. This was a major first step in expanding the capabilities for major brands on the platform such as Vogue, Hublot, and McDonalds.

Spatial’s Creator Toolkit has allowed developers and artists to benefit from enhanced visual quality through real-time lighting, triggers and animations, as well as shaders and textures and has seen over 5,000 Unity developers join in a matter of weeks. The latest gamification features will now open doors to the next level of developers looking to benefit from professional-grade features, zero learning curve and instant scalability.

Spatial is targeting GenZ gamers and UGC creators.

“This evolution to gamified and interactive co-experiences is a natural expansion for the platform and the internet.” said Jinha Lee, chief product officer at Spatial, in a statement. “With more than one million registered creators on the platform today, and almost two million worlds, we are committed to empowering all creators. Preserving art and culture on the internet has made it a must-see platform for gamers, developers, storytellers and artists alike.”

Storytelling has evolved from viewing content to immersive, interconnected sequences of experiences where users are an active part. Spatial is bringing this to life for gaming on the web, the company said.

“As Adobe is for 2D video, Unity is the software unlocking 3D games and the new medium of the internet. Spatial is like the YouTube for these games, enabling instant publishing to the mass market. Anyone can build, the key is unlocking the capabilities to allow the magic to happen,” said Anand Agarawala, CEO of Spatial, in a statement.

Spatial’s interactive experiences are targeted at the Gen Z gamers and user-generated content creators, with the highest quality graphics and easily customizable avatars and fashion. Brands targeting this demographic have taken notice. Many joined Spatial’s closed alpha and, with the move into beta with game focused features, are already leveraging Spatial’s Creator Toolkit to power interactive artistic experiences and gamified quests at Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) running between March 28-31.

Spatial is aiming its tools at metaverse creators.

In partnership with Decentraland, Spatial will be exploring the concept of “future heritage” in fashion at Metaverse Fashion Week by supporting emerging artists, cultural collections, and live digital brand events. Spatial’s Creator Toolkit will enable early adopters and developer studios to launch their short-form interactive experiences in high-fidelity across Web, VR and mobile, for fans and communities to enjoy throughout the week-long event.

Later in the year the company will be rolling out an open marketplace with a competitive economic offering that makes building on Spatial an attractive business for any 3D creator. This will complete Spatial’s initial push to empower builders to not only create but channel their creativity into sustainable businesses.

Spatial is at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco, Moscone Center from March 20 -24. Jinha Lee, CPO, and Jake Steinerman, head of community at Spatial will also be speaking more on ‘Zero Infrastructure Gaming’ on March 24th at 10 a.m. Pacific time in Room 2011, West Hall.

Spatial was founded in 2016 with the goal of designing high-quality 3D spaces for collaboration and community. Spatial is equipped with tools to make setting up your own space a seamless creative process and has the integrations to make Web3 a highly sociable and discoverable place.