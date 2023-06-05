Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Turkish mobile game studio Spektra Games has raised $1.25 million in a seed round to make mobile racing and simulation games.

Ludus Ventures and The Games Fund led the round with the participation of Alfa Games & Partners.

The founders Kadir Danışman, Doğukan Şen and Yusuf Demir started the Istanbul company in June 2020. Their three titles have been downloaded more than 40 million downloads worldwide. The company is another example of a successful game company in Turkey, which has had a boom in recent years.

Parking Master Multiplayer 2 is one of Spektra Games’ hits.

Among their games, Parking Master Multiplayer 2 has already surpassed 10 million downloads since its release on October 2022



As Spektra Games, we have always had a clear focus since our establishment” to make racing and simulation games, said Danışman, in a statement. “We released three games that allowed us to become a

profitable and sustainable company. With this investment, we will add new members to our talented and passionate team and accelerate our growth in both our current and new games.

Ludus Ventures general partner İsmet Gökşen said in a statement, “We are thrilled to support Spektra Games in their ambition to lead the mobile racing market. Spektra Games [founders] have demonstrated impressive entrepreneurial acumen, and we’re honored to have partnered with The Games Fund for their first investment in Turkey. We’re confident that Spektra Games has the potential to revolutionize the racing genre, and we look forward to supporting their journey to the top.”

And The Games Fund cofounder and managing partner Ilya Eremeev said in a statement, “We are happy to support Spektra Games on their quest to become a racing and simulation games powerhouse. Motorsport is a universal passion that drives people of all origins and simulation games are a gateway for this exciting experience for billions of players around the globe.”

Spektra Games has had more than 40 million downloads.

The company has 13 people, and the founders have been developing games since they were in their early teens. The started Spektra out of their passion for games and cars, said Danışman. Asked how Spektra stands out from the competition, said Danışman, “We have developed and published many games in the vehicle simulation genre over the years. The reason why our games are successful is that we analyze our target audience correctly. The fact that we launched the games that appealed to our target audience with the right growth strategy at the right time, that we gave importance to our community, and that we focused on specializing our company in this field by moving forward in line with a certain focus were the points that made us stand out.”

Danışman added, “Currently, our company has the technology and production quality to produce the best quality racing and simulation games that can be offered on mobile, and we are constantly working to increase our technologies and know-how.”