Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man 2 finally received its launch date at Summer Game Fest. According to the developer, the game launches exclusively on PS5 on October 20 this year. Pre-orders also open on June 16.

While we didn’t get any new gameplay footage, Insomniac confirmed a few new details about the game. The in-game map is much bigger than it was in the previous titles, as both Peter and Miles will be able to explore Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. Players can switch seamlessly between the two Spider-Men, and each will have their own stories and missions.

Insomniac also revealed that the deluxe editions of the game will feature several costumes for both Spider-Men.