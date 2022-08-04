Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Spin Master announced today it is launching a new metaverse experience in Roblox. Starting later this week, its anime Bakugan Battle Planet will be available to watch on-demand in the game.

The anime will roll out over the course of five months. Users can watch the first episodes in the Bakugan Battle League experience within Roblox, with four-to-six episodes dropping each week. According to Spin Master, this marks another foray into the metaverse.

Laura Henderson, Spin Master’s EVP of marketing, said in a statement, “Last year we introduced another dimension of Bakugan storytelling, bringing together millions of fans with the first ever premiere of a full-length episode on Roblox. Today, we are doubling down in the metaverse, delivering Bakugan to its global fanbase and Roblox’s massive audience in another authentic, first of its kind immersive experience.”

In addition to the anime, Spin Master is also hosting the Battle League, which allows players to collect and battle with Bakugan. The Battle League joins dozens of other branded experiences in the metaverse, Roblox specifically.