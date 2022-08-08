Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Nintendo announced today that it will broadcast a special Splatoon 3 Direct on August 10 at 6 a.m. Pacific. The show will last for about 30 minutes.

Splatoon 3 is launching on September 9 for the Switch. It’s one of Nintendo’s biggest releases for the rest of the year. Honestly, it’s the biggest one that doesn’t have the word “Pokémon” in the title.

While getting any kind of a Nintendo Direct is exciting for fans, many have been hoping for a more general one. A show dedicated to just one game means we won’t get any new title reveals.