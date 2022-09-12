Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Nintendo announced today that Splatoon 3 has already sold 3.45 million copies in Japan, accomplishing the feat just three days after its September 9 launch.

This is the best performance for any Switch game in Japan during its first three days.

Splatoon 3 was always going to be one of Nintendo’s biggest launches for the Switch this year, but this is an extraordinary start. Again, this number only includes Japanese sales. While the Splatoon series is notably popular in Nintendo’s home market, sales from territories like the U.S. will help increase that number significantly.

The last entry in the franchise, Splatoon 2, debuted in 2017. It has sold over 13.30 million copies worldwide.