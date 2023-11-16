GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

SplitMetrics has acquired Austria’s App Radar in a seven-figure deal to boost the growth of mobile apps.

App Radar is an app marketing and analytics platform. The strategic collaboration positions SplitMetrics to offer an expansive platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for various app growth services.

The merger brings together two startups to create a comprehensive solution for app developers and marketers. The newly formed entity will offer an array of AI-powered services, encompassing paid user acquisition (UA), app store optimization (ASO), conversion rate optimization, and data analytics.

Key highlights

AI services: The combined forces of SplitMetrics and App Radar results in the creation of the largest platform in the industry, providing AI-powered services to over 1,000 customers across more than 100 countries. These services include UA, ASO, conversion rate optimization, and advanced data analytics.

Separate brands, unified goals: While operating as separate brands, SplitMetrics and App Radar will synergize their efforts to serve customers across Europe and the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. This approach allows both entities to maintain their unique strengths while benefiting from the collective expertise.

Max Kamenkov is the head of SplitMetrics.

Global impact: With a global team of 160, SplitMetrics currently manages over $250 million in annual ad spend, catering to clients such as Babbel, Skyscanner, Glovo, and Rakuten Viber. App Radar specializes in app store optimization and automation for 30,000 app developers and marketers globally.

Strategic growth and consolidation: The acquisition aligns with SplitMetrics’ broader strategy to capitalize on the growing trend of AI-enabled marketing. The goal is to evolve into an AI-centric company, breaking down silos between UA, ASO, and conversion optimization to offer holistic services.

Max Kamenkov, CEO of SplitMetrics, said in a statement, “App Radar has a range of very powerful tools that are fully complementary to our own. By combining these services, we can offer a market-leading end-to-end solution that will drive incredible growth for our customers.”

Thomas Kriebernegg, managing director of App Radar, said in a statement, “We’re delighted to join SplitMetrics’ team and create a powerful new service for our customers. Our respective strengths in the US and Europe, and key app stores, make SplitMetrics and App Radar a perfect match.”

Silvio Peruci, managing director of App Radar, emphasized the role of AI in the future of app marketing in a statement, “Over the past year, AI has opened the door to the creation of a range of new AI-driven marketing techniques that use deep analysis of data to enable much richer and impactful campaigns.”

The collaboration between SplitMetrics and App Radar is poised to usher in a new era in app marketing, leveraging AI to provide an all-encompassing solution for developers and marketers.