Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
THQ Nordic showed more of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake during its showcase today with a new trailer, which you can watch above.
In 2020, THQ Nordic tapped Purple Lamp Studios to remake SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, a 3D platformer that first debuted in 2003. Now Purple Lamp is teaming up with THQ Nordic again for an original new game.
The Cosmic Shake has SpongeBob and Patrick travelling to multiple underwater realities, including ones based on the Wild West and prehistoric times.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn more about membership.