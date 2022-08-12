Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

THQ Nordic showed more of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake during its showcase today with a new trailer, which you can watch above.

In 2020, THQ Nordic tapped Purple Lamp Studios to remake SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, a 3D platformer that first debuted in 2003. Now Purple Lamp is teaming up with THQ Nordic again for an original new game.

The Cosmic Shake has SpongeBob and Patrick travelling to multiple underwater realities, including ones based on the Wild West and prehistoric times.