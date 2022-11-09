Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Nintendo announced that Sports Story will hit Switch this December. The announcement came at the end of its Nintendo Indie World showcase.

Sports Story is the sequel to Golf Story, one of the first big indie hits for Switch. It combines typical golf gaming mechanics with RPG progression and story, similar to what you may have seen in the Mario Golf games for Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance.

As the name implies, Sports Story adds more activities to the mix. like tennis and fishing.

It had been some time since we got an update on Sports Story, so this imminent release date is happy news for fans of its predecessor.