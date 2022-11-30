Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

As an addition to Spotify Island, Spotify is introducing Spotify Island: WonderWrapped as a new space for fans to engage with music artists on Roblox.

The Spotify Island mainland, which has been around on Roblox since May, will be taken over with Wrapped-inspired quests, games, virtual merch, and photo booth opportunities with 12 different artists.

The music artists include Bizarrap, Black Sherif, Calvin Harris, CRO, Doechii, Eslabon Armado, Miranda Lambert, NIKI, NewJeans, Stray Kids, SUNMI and Tove Lo.

As players enter Spotify Island, they will be greeted with an onboarding experience to guide them through WonderWrapped. They’ll also earn WonderWrapped points as they complete different quests and minigames, ultimately saving up to unlock a free, special Wrapped-inspired item.

In the Roblox experience, Spotify is rolling out more speed levels where players can parkour through obstacles to complete each speed level. For each speed level completed, players will earn points in order to earn rewards. The points will get you a free, special Wrapped-inspired item.

Take a photo with your favorite artist

Spotify Island WonderWrapped on Roblox is a colorful experience.

Fans will be able to enter a photobooth within the experience and take a Wrapped-inspired photo with one of the 12 artists of their choice, in Roblox avatar form.

As players climb the “charts,” players will notice the steps mimic different shapes and patterns from the 2022 Wrapped creative. Players will earn points based on how far they get and be on the lookout for a fun easter egg once they get to the top.

Players will have to find shapes around the island that can be dropped into each of the corresponding holes. Once the quest is complete, it will reveal a fun Easter egg.

To begin the Shape Shuffler, fans will step onto a platform with falling tiles. When the shape is called, players have three seconds to run to the corresponding shape or risk falling and losing the round.

WonderWrapped will be available to players globally for a limited time. Spotify also has hip-hop and K-pop experiences on Roblox. Spotify says it has a lot planned for the next year.

